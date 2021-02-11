From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of measures to promote accountability and monitor its capital projects, Federal Government has developed a National Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) document.

In a statement, the document will serve as a tool to measure results and link evaluation evidence to policy, planning and budgeting processes to promote public accountability and learning for improved performance.

The document, which is the first draft policy on M&E in Nigeria, was developed by a tripartite team comprising Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, UNICEF and a consultant, Ian C. Davies.

Receiving the document in Abuja, the Minister of State for Finance Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, commended the team for its effort, saying that he would look at the document and make necessary input before he presents it to the National Economic Council (NEC).

The draft will finally be submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

Agba also stated that the Medium-Term National Development Plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 & 2026-2030) and the Nigeria Agenda 2050 currently being developed, extensively encouraged the institutionalisation of M&E in Nigeria’s developmental process because, according to him, “what is not monitored is not done.”

He also said that the draft policy document was apt as it would guide the implementation of the plans and the “Eye-Mark web application” being developed to assist government in tracking its capital project development efforts across the country.

The application, according to Agba, would serve as a platform where citizens could upload pictures on the progress of work regarding various projects in their jurisdictions.

This, he said, would ensure that integrity and accountability are maintained in handling government business while building citizenship trust in government’s policies and programmes.

Earlier, the president, Nigerian Association of Evaluators, Dr Uzodinma Aderieje, commended the minister for supporting and acknowledging the place of evaluation in development process, stressing that “development process is nothing without evaluation.”

Also, the Evaluation Manager, UNICEF-Nigeria, Dr Robert Ndamobissi, pointed out that the document would help in establishing a national accountability framework which would enable the country demonstrate its political will to play its role as the giant of Africa.

Ndamobissi further reiterated UNICEF’s resolve to develop large partnership with governments round the world, towards achieving good governance and accountability.

This framework, he hoped, would make Nigeria one of the strongest developing economies in the world.