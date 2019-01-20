Following the official commencement of its production in Graz in May, the new G-Class has become one of the most in demand passenger cars of 2018. And, not surprisingly, this new model has been hailed as the “biggest transformation” in the G’s 39 years-old history, as it raises the bar higher in all relevant areas while maintaining familiar and popular features from its design icon.

That is why the arrival in the Nigerian market by the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz, Weststar Associates Limited, has drawn a wave of excitement by lovers of the three-pointed star brand vehicles.

Introducing the new G-Class in Lagos, the Managing Director/CEO of Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath, remarked, “Mercedes-Benz lovers and off-road enthusiast in Nigeria can now enjoy the revolutionary attributes of the new G-Class model. This is a product that speaks for itself as its design is considerably more robust and suitable for off-road operations in its segment. This means an SUV that is capable of handling any type of road condition.”

The exterior of the new G-Class pays tribute to classic features like the distinctive door handle and the characteristic closing sound, the robust exterior protective strip, the exposed spare wheel on the rear door and the prominent indicator lights.While the exterior maintains the iconic classic look, the interior of the G-Class has undergone a fundamental modern redesign which reinterprets the genes of the classic vehicle to reflect the exterior.

Getting in the G-Class reveals that numerous design features from the exterior have been transposed into the interior. The shape of the round headlamps, for instance, which is reflected in the side air vents or the design of the iconic indicators, is found again in the shape of the loudspeakers. Hallmarks of the G Class include the grab handle in front of the front passenger and the chrome-highlighted switches for the three differential locks. Both have been meticulously optimized and retained as characteristic features.

Another highlight is an instrument cluster in the form of a large display showing virtual instruments in the driver’s direct field of vision and a central display above the center console available as an option. In this case the two 12.3-inch displays blend visually into a Widescreen Cockpit beneath a shared glass cover. Drivers can choose between three different styles for the displays – “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive” and also select relevant information and views according to their individual needs.

The new G-Class performs even better off-road, while on the road it is significantly more agile, dynamic and comfortable than its predecessor. This new suspension emerged from the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Mercedes-AMG GmbH. The result is an independent suspension with double-wishbone front axle in combination with a rigid rear axle.

The raising of the axles makes a decisive contribution in this respect, while requiring a strut tower brace in the engine compartment to achieve the ruggedness objectives. The specification for the G-Class not only included solidness and superiority in terrain, but also greater driving dynamics and comfort on paved roads. Thanks to the new front axle design, the on-road performance of the G-Class has therefore been enhanced at the same time. On the road, the “G” is as agile as it is comfortable and provides the driver with a better steering feel. The off-roader stays on track more solidly, and is agile and effortless when driving off-road.

In the new G 500 a high-performance 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine ensures powerful propulsion. The new biturbo produces an output of 310 kW (422 hp) and a maximum torque of 610 Nm at 2000 to 4750 rpm.For the transfer of power, the 9G TRONIC automatic transmission with torque converter was specifically adapted to meet the needs of the off-road icon. The developers have managed to reduce the shift and response times of the 9-speed transmission by means of a dedicated software application. The wide transmission ratio not only makes driving quieter and more comfortable especially at low engine speeds, it simultaneously also contributes to reducing fuel consumption.