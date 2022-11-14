By Lukman Olabiyi and Fuad Bakare, Lagos

The new Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba, has enjoined Nigerians at home and in diaspora to intensify prayers as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He made this call in Lagos during his investiture as leader of Methodists in Nigeria and some countries in West Africa.

In a statement made available by the Church’s Media, Public Relations and Strategic Communications Advisor, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, Aba also called on the political class, candidates of various political parties and their supporters to desist from making comments capable of setting the Nation on a path of destruction.

He said electioneering campaigns should be more civil and issue based considering the fact that the singular purpose of governance which they are all aspiring to do is to serve and bring succour to citizens who are suffering and are desirous of a better living condition.

“We must address the challenges confronting our Nation with prayers and more prayers. While it is the responsibility of Governments at all levels to develop policies capable of solving the mirage of problems facing us as a country, we as citizens have the corresponding responsibilities of praying for them not to be derailed by selfishness and greed. While it is right to pressure them and demand good governance, we cannot take away the place of prayer and this we must do intently, with purpose and without ceasing. As Nigerians, we cannot afford to give up hope at this time. Rather, we must hold tenaciously to our believe that with God, all things will turn around. I urge the political class especially in this season of electioneering campaigns to inspire the citizens not only with words but with their actions and deeds because Nigerians are getting tired,” the statement read in part.

As the new leader of the Methodist people, he promised to join hands with other religious leaders and stakeholders continue to pray for the well-being of the Nation and Nigerians everywhere.