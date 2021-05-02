From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association Of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has called on pensioners under its umbrella to gear up for immediate engagement with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

This call is as a result of the circular released by NSIWC which directed that “retirees of agencies that are not in any of the above-mentioned (CONSOLIDATED) salary structures should; in line with Sections 173 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian (as amended) and 3 (P) of NSIWC Act, apply to the Commission to determine the appropriate increases that will be applicable to their retirees.”

FEPPPAN, In a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Temple Ubani, said: “We call on all the Agencies/Pensioners who are not under any of the categorized CONSOLIDATED pension groups listed in the Circular, most of who are FEPPPAN Sectors/Pensioners to be prepared for concerted effort by our Union to engage the Commission and the Directorate for prompt determination of the appropriate adjustments of their pensions without delay.”

The association went on to commend the Buhari-led administration for its approval and issuance of circular for the commencement of the increment of pensions. It also urged the Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), to duly commence payment payroll for the new minimum pension next month, (May 2021), as they had promised.

The statement read in part: “The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association Of Nigeria has applauded the Federal Government Of Nigeria for heeding our calls for the implementation of the Pension aspect of the law in tandem with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as Amended without further delays.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the awaited Approval of the recommendations of the committee of stakeholders Report as soon as he returned to office from medical break.

“We also appreciate the Management of PTAD led by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme (Mrs) for heating the ground running few hours after the release of the Circular promptly issued by the Ag. Chairman of the NSIWC Ekpo U. O. Nta Esq.

“PTAD’s commitment to immediate payment of the new Pensions along with the accrued arrears as promised by the Executive Secretary today, at her Press Briefing is heart warming and appreciated.”