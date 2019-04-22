Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage into law was a form of thank-you to the masses for supporting his government.

The group said Buhari has gone down in history as the most masses and labour-friendly president ever in Nigeria.

Chairman of the group, Chief Anike Nwoga, said in Enugu, yesterday: “BSO salutes president Buhari for taking into cognisance the fact that his main voters are low cadre workers, farmers, artisans and housewives, who make up to 50 perfect of the 84 million Independent National Electoral Commission’s registered voters; hence, he signed a holistic nationwide minimum wage bill into law.”

Nwoga, who is also chairman of Zikist-Buharist-Movement and vice chairman of the All Progressives (APC) in Enugu East senatorial district, recalled that the president, since assumption of office has released over N1 trillion bailout to governors; to offset arrears of workers’ salaries and pensions.

He also noted that the president went further to release the Paris Club Debt Refund withheld over seven years by his predecessors to states.

The BSO appealed to the governors to implement the new minimum wage without delay.

“We are particularly happy about the timing of the president in signing the new minimum wage. If the president had signed it before the election, the opposition would spin that it was an election gimmick. The timing has spared us the opposition’s usual fake news.”