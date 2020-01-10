Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Friday reached an agreement with the organised labour in the state to commence the payment of the new national minimum wage as approved by the Federal Government with effect from November 1, 2019.

The agreement was reached in Asaba at a meeting between the state government implementation committee with Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie as chairman and representatives of the state chapters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

With the terms of the agreement, the state government is to pay arrears for November and December, 2019 in two tranches, according to Mr. Ebie.

Ebie said November arrear would be paid with January salary and December arrear would be paid with February salary.

He said with the new minimum wage would cost the state government about N700 million monthly.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier declared his readiness to pay the wage, adding that issues bothering on the consequential adjustment caused the delay.

Signing the dotted lines on behalf of the State Government, the SSG commended workers for their maturity, adding that the present administration was committed to the welfare of workers in the state.

Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Martin Bolum, who signed on behalf of workers, thanked Governor Okowa for agreeing to pay the new minimum wage.