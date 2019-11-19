Delta State Government has constituted a high powered committee to work with the organized labor towards the implementation the new minimum wage for the state public service.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie who inaugurated the committee on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is the chairman of the committee which has the Permanent Secretary in the office of the SSG, Mr. Jerome Morka as secretary.

Other members include, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olorogun David Edebvie; the state Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko; Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Prof. Sylvester Monye; Commissioner for Finance, Sir Fidelis Tilije; chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Nkem Okwuofu; and chairman of Local Government Bureau for Pensions, Mr. Ben Igo.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr. Ebie said the state government was passionate about the wellbeing of public servants in the state.

He said the governor had already directed that discussion with Labor should commence in earnest so that a mutually agreeable scheme based on the new minimum wage would be developed for the benefit of Delta State workers.