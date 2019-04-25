Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has restated his willingness to pay the new national minimum wage to workers.

Obiano, who reassured the workers that he would not renege on his promise to them before the Federal Government approved the law, called for concerted efforts to boost the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

Obiano spoke when he hosted some staff of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) and members of the Government House Press Corps to a get together in his residence at Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government.

He disclosed that implementation of the new national minimum wage would add over N2 billion wage bill to the state government’s monthly expenses.

Obiano, who lauded the management and staff for their hard-work and resilience, said he had invested over N2.9 billion to give ABS its present digital status.

Obiano promised that after the implementation of the new minimum wage, he would do more interventions for the ABS and its staff.

A member of the Board of Management of ABS and traditional ruler of Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, Igwe Roland Odegbo, thanked the governor and urged the staff of the station to remain focused and committed to duty.