Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has restated his willingness to pay the new national minimum wage to workers in the state.

Reassuring the workers that he would not renege on his promise to them earlier before the federal government approved and made the law, the Governor called for concerted efforts to boost the internally generated revenue of the state.

Obiano spoke when he hosted some Staff of the Anambra Broadcasting Service and members of the Government House Press Corps to a get together in his residence at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government.

He disclosed that implementation of the new national minimum wage would add over N2 billion wage bill on the state government’s monthly expenses.

Obiano said he would pay the new minimum wage as he promised workers in the state stressed the need for improvement of the government IGR as it would aid the government in carrying out other important expenses for enhancing the development of the state.

The Governor, expressed his satisfaction with the current output of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, noting that he had put machinery in motion to ensure that the station was accommodated on DSTV.

He further said he watches ABS on YouTube and appreciated the staff for their hard work and resilience, especially the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Uche Nworah.

The State government he said, had invested over N2.9 billion to give the ABS its present digital status.

Obiano promised that after the implementation of the new minimum wage he would do more interventions for the ABS and its staff.

In a remark, a member of the Board of Management of ABS and traditional ruler of Nteje in Oyi Local Government, Igwe Roland Odegbo, thanked the Governor for the commendation and urged the Staff of the station to be focused and committed to duty.