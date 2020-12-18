From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to withdraw a case instituted against the Organised labour union in Kwara at the National Industrial Court, sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

The state labour union made the appeal in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Aliyu Issa Ore, and made available to the newsmen. The statement read in parts: “We call on His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to direct the Attorney General of the State to withdraw the Court Case instituted against the Labour Movement at National Industrial Court (NIC) Akure, Ondo State, which form the part of the gentlemen agreement for the suspension of the last strike action in the state, in the interest of all of us”

The organised labour union, which expressed displeasure over the delay in the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage by the government, said “despite all efforts made to make His Excellency see reason for the immediate implementation of the constitutionally approved minimum wage for the workers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is saddening that government have not commenced the payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage to its workers”

“Considering the present economic situation, which has brought untold hardship to the workers, we are seriously appealing to His Excellency to, as a matter of utmost urgency, give his Executive consent for the implementation of the new wage as the year has already gone.”