Following two days of strike by workers of four state-owned tertiary institutions, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday agreed to pay the contentious new minimum wage from October.

Workers of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe on Monday and Tuesday embarked on industrial action to press home the payment of the new minimum wage.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the governor’s gesture followed a meeting of stakeholders on the agitation for the implementation of the new minimum wage held on Tuesday, September 15.

Wahab said Governor Sanwo-Olu has affirmed his administration commitment to paying the new minimum wage/consequential adjustments to staff of state-owned tertiary institutions with effect from October 2020.

“Government therefore expects that normalcy is sustained as we collectively strive to ensure a guaranteed future for our students and the institutions,” Wahab stressed.