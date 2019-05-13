The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has said the new minimum wage will ensure better earnings for Nigerian workers and is strategic in revamping the economy.

President of MWUN, Comrade Adeyanju Adewale, who commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for signing the N30,000 National Minimum Wage Bill into law, said the new wage would improve the purchasing power of workers.

“We believe that there are strong signs of better days ahead for Nigerian workers, especially with the signing of the National Minimum Wage Bill into law by our dear President,” he said.

He noted that the Nigerian workers have over the years kept faith in their work and service to the fatherland, sometimes despite salaries and wages that are not commensurate with their daily toils, thereby receiving take-home pay that hardly takes them home at the end of the day.

He said, “Workers’ Day celebration oftentimes provides the workers and the Nigerian public who are the consumers of their services the opportunity to salute the commitment, resilience and perseverance of Nigerian workers. In spite of their meagre income, in the face of skyrocketing food price, tuition, and rent as workers continued to trudge on in life in the hope of a better day, with the National Minimum Wage Bill signed into law, that better day has finally come.

“While I commend the action of Mr. President for assenting to the bill, I also urge our states and other private establishments to feel the pulse of the Buhari-led administration and make good the new deal for Nigerian workers.

“However, I urge my fellow Nigerian workers to keep faith and recommit themselves to the ideals and ethos of quality service delivery to justify the renewed confidence that the government and indeed Nigerians repose in us.”

He also expressed the preparedness of workers to tackle any employer who fails to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.