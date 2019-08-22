Romanus Ugwu, Aidoghie Paulinus, Samuel Bello, Abuja

The new ministers have pledged to deliver on their mandates.

On resumption of duty, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, he told journalists that he would hit the ground running in the discharge of his duties.

He warned that he would not tolerate indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude to work as a minister.

He directed all staff to be on their toes working.

“I have worked in the public and private sectors and I know how people work in the two sectors.”

He also said that he would ensure that agriculture takes its pride of place because of its importance to internal security.

He noted that agriculture was one of the most critical sectors in the country and that given the necessary attention, it would help solve many of the nation’s challenges.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was the immediate past Minister of State for Health, promised to boost health security and Universal Health Coverage, (UHC).

He said he would focus on health security which is in the purview of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and primary health care revitalisation.

Enahire said the ministry would enhance synergy with other relevant stakeholders to improve access to quality healthcare.

He, however, declined comment on some policies and programmes initiated and implemented by the former minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, insisting that he must take brief from the Permanent Secretary, Abdullahi Mashi, before he could make a statement.

Minister of State for health, Senator Olurinmibe Mamora promised to channel his energy to any cause that would discouraged inter, intra-agency rivalry and promote industrial harmony in the health sector.

He was, apparently, making reference to unending confrontation between medical doctors under the umbrella of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) which most often crippled activities in hospitals.

He reasoned that only peaceful and harmonious work environment that all stakeholders involved in health care delivery services could be productive and offer efficient and effective health care service delivery to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Ngige, who was returned as the Minister of Labour and Employment, has said it was a good home coming for him as he hoped for better working relations with labour unions.

On the stalemate about the implementation of the minimum wage, Ngige said it would be resolved immediately.

Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said President Buhari said he would put in his best and deliver on his mandate for Nigerians.

For George Akume, Minister of Special Duties, it was a rare privilege to be selected to serve in a country of over 200 million people.

“Nigerians are expecting so much from us; we cannot afford to fail and I believe by the grace of God, we shall not fail,’’ he said.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, said the ministry under her would work to sustain the Nigerian economy on the part of growth.

She said the ministry would try its best to make sure that the economy was sustained on the path of growth and prevent fiscal crisis.

Ahmed said that her focus would be on the economy.

On combining finance, budget and national planning, she said that she had worked with budget and national planning therefore combining both tasks would not pose a challenge to her.

This is even as Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, admitted that he knew little or nothing about how the ministry operates.

He confessed that apart from reports about the ministry he read on the pages of the newspapers, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

He, however, directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he will formally take over.

•Fashola pledges responsible

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola pledged to provide leadership that will incorporate everybody.

He said by providing the right leadership, both the ministers and the staff could reduce poverty, fight corruption and further grow the economy.

Fashola said the fortune of the nation was defined by the professionals and the creative ways they apply themselves in the service.

He tasked professionals in the sector to apply cost saving initiatives, adding that the resources of the nation were not enough to do all the works that were needed to be done.

“We need to cut waste, cost and make choices. In this way, we will be contributing our part in creating a better life for the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, pledged to work with Fashola and the staff of the ministry to advance the course of moving the nation to the next level.

•We’ll fasttrack development in Niger Delta – Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said in collaboration with the Minister of State, Festus Keyamo, the development of the Niger Delta region will be at a speed level.

He said as an indigene of the Niger Delta region, it behoved on him to take the developmental challenges more seriously through capacity building, inadequate infrastructure, poverty alleviation, youth restiveness, entrepreneurship, environmental degradation, amongst others.

On his part, Keyamo pledged to give his best in boosting the confidence reposed in him through their appointment, while also expressing his eagerness to get to work.

In a related development, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, charged everyone redouble their effort to justify the confidence Mr. President has reposed in them.

Mr Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Environment on Wednesday assured Nigerians and staff of the ministry of good working relations and effective protection of the nation’s environment.

He said that environment generally was a sensitive area because it was all about people and their behaviours, adding that it must be protected to prevent spreading of diseases.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olalekan Adegbite, has said his ministry would increase the country’s revenue and alleviate poverty before 2023.