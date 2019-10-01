Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Day broadcast on Tuesday revealed plans to move the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) from the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the newly established Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which is expected to consolidate on the achievements of the empowerment scheme.

The programme is currently the primary platform by which through which the Federal Government empowers poor and vulnerable Nigerians and it is being coordinated by the office of the VP.

“Our ongoing N500 billion Special Intervention Programme continues to target these vulnerable groups, through the Home-grown School Feeding Programme, Government Economic Empowerment Programme, N-Power Job Creation Programme, loans for traders and artisans, Conditional Cash Transfers to the poorest families and social housing scheme,” the President stated.

“To institutionalize these impactful programmes, we created the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which shall consolidate and build on our achievements to date. To the beneficiaries of these programmes, I want to reassure you that our commitment to social inclusion will only increase.”

The development comes two weeks after Mr Buhari directed his Mr Osinbajo to seek approval for agencies under him.

The development has set tongues wagging, with many insisting that the relationship between the President and the Vice President has become sour, a claim the Presidency has denied.