From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The new Field Commander of the regional counter-terrorism force, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, has resumed office at the Force headquarters in Ndjamena, the Chad capital.

Gen Ibrahim, while taking over the Command from outgoing commanders Maj Gen Ogunlade, said the successes and milestones achieved by his predecessor were as a ‘result of the mutual respect, collaboration and cooperation of all the stakeholders,’ a statement by the Force spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole, said on Saturday.

The statement sent to Daily Sun from Ndjamena noted the efforts of the MNJTF in counter-terrorism operations in the Lake Chad region.

He commended the contributions and performance of the officers and men of MNJTF for exhibiting professionalism in the course of their duties.

Outgoing commanders Gen Ogunlade also urged troops in the Force to extend the same support and cooperation to his successor.

Abdul-Khalifa was the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri.

