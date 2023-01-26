From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to issue an arrest warrant against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and any managing director of any commercial bank that fails to honour the invitation of the House in respect to the deadline of the phase-out of old N1000, N500 and N200 naira notes, and scarcity of the new notes.

Gbajabiamila issued the threat on Thursday at plenary while reacting to a letter by Emefiele, informing the House of its inability to honour the invitation of the House to appear before an ad-hoc Committee set up by the House to interface with the apex bank and commercial banks on the deadline for the phase-out of the old notes.