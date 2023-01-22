From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has enlisted support of traditional institution in the country towards ensuring that Nigerians are adequately sensitised and enlightened on the newly redesigned naira notes.

The fact emerged as a delegation of the apex bank, led by the Controller, CBN, Ibadan branch, Mrs Olufolake Ogundero, paid advocacy visit to the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, at Alarere, Ibadan.

The monarch charged the CBN to ensure that all commecial banks do the needful by paying their customers with the newly redesigned naira notes,

Olubadan, who spoke through Otun Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, told the delegation that some banks are still dispensing old naira notes in their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), some days to the January 31, 2023, which is the deadline set by the apex bank for old N200, N500, and N1000 notes to cease to be a legal tender.

Oba Balogun, who was joined by notable members of the Olubadan-in-Council, and some senior chiefs, however, assured the CBN of his support to sensitise and create more awareness on the part of Ibadan indigenes and residents on the new notes.

The Controller of CBN, Ibadan branch, Ogundero, earlier in her address, stated: “We have also disbursed adequate newly redesigned naira notes to all banks in Nigeria. Right now, there is no excuse on the part of any bank not to pay their customers with the new naira notes or load it in their ATMs. We are tracking and monitoring these banks on compliance and commensurate sanctions await any bank or individual that is found engaging in any sharp practice.

“We have come here on the instruction of the Governor of the CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele to sensitise the Olubadan and Olubadan in Council and seek their valuable support for the newly redesigned naira notes. We are also using this occasion to reaffirm that the January 31 deadline for the legal tender of the old naira notes remain sacrosanct.

“These new notes are available in the ATMs and there is no limit for the amount of deposit and no charge or charges for the deposit made by bank customers. We are encouraging our people not to wait until rush hour to go and deposit their old notes because there will be no extension beyond January 31.”