From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

To ensure strict compliance with its rules on the new naira notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), monitoring team has visited banks in Benue state with a riot act that there is no going back on the 31st January, 2023 deadline on the use of old notes.

Team Leader of the CBN Monitoring Team Group C, Angela Sere- Ejembi, a Director Financial Markets CBN, stated this while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, on Thursday.

She said the monitoring team was in the state to ensure that the message of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emifele about the new currencies; N200, N500 and N1000, is being complied with.

“We want compliance in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. That’s why our team is here to ensure that there is compliance. We want the money to get to the masses. That is why we are here, especially to check their ATMs, to see if they are dispensing the new notes,” she said.

After the team visited Access Bank, Union Bank, Unity bank among others and the Benue State University (BSU) pay points services, she acknowledged that the banks were dispensing the new notes and urged them to keep it up.

The team leader who noted that the CBN has enough new notes called on the banks to pick the m and make same available to Nigerians.

She expressed satisfaction with response by commercial banks in issuing out the new notes and urged the Public to endeavour to dispose of the old currencies in their possession.

Mrs Shere-Ejembi said the team would extend the sensitisation to traditional and religious institutions to ensure that no one is caught in the web of the deadline.

Earlier, one of the sub-team leaders, and Deputy Director with the CBN, Mrs Comfort Owugar- Akimbode stated that the 31st January deadline for circulation of the old naira notes was unchangeable and urged all Benue people irrespective of their location, into change their old notes to the news ones.

At one of the banks visited, customers expressed excitement that they can finally withdraw the new notes at the ATM machines.

An excited Susan Gege told our correspondent that it was her first time of withdrawing the new notes from the bank.

“I have only seen it on social media and with people but I am owning one for the first time today. I feel good. I’m happy that I finally have it,” she said

Also speaking, Paul Obi, said he feels good withdrawing the new notes at the ATM adding that that it was his first time of getting it.

“I feel good. This is the first time in getting it. I have been going to the banks to withdraw money but they have been dispensing old notes. I wasn’t happy but after I got the new notes today, I’m happy and it means we will be getting the new notes henceforth,” Obi said.