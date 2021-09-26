Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has said the war against drug abuse and trafficking has gained significant strength with the addition of hundreds of newly trained narcotic assistants to the agency’s workforce.

He made the declaration at the official passing out parade and closing ceremony of the training of Narcotic Assistants Course 3, yesterday, at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos, Plateau State.

Marwa, who was the special guest and the reviewing officer of the parade, represented by the agency’s secretary, Mr Shadrach Haruna, said: “Today’s ceremony signposts yet another of the agency’s efforts towards the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign and the total eradication of illicit drugs and their effects in Nigeria. In particular, this training and passing out ceremony aligns with my vision of a well-motivated, visible and proactive workforce that is service-ready to meet the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the agency and that of the nation in general.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.