By Moses Akaigwe

As a foretaste of the enormous benefits Nissan Next Transformational Plan holds for the Nissan brand and its customers, the new Navara officially unveiled in November 2020, will be driving into Nigeria and other sub-Sahara Africa markets before the end of the third quarter of this year.

This was announced by the sub-Saharan Africa director of Nissan Africa, Hide Hide Kuwayama, at a recent virtual media roundtable with motoring journalists from the region. He disclosed that the pick-up expected to go into production at Nissan’s plant in Rosslyn, South Africa, from next quarter, would be a replacement model for the popular NP 300, which is being gradually rested.

Kuwayama also described Nigeria as one of its four key markets in the region, confirming that the plant operated by its partner, Stallion NMN (Nissan Motors Nigeria) Ltd, in Lagos, is very important in the Nissan Next strategy, despite the establishment of an assembly facility in the same ECOWAS region (Ghana) last year.

He was hopeful that the auto market in Nigeria, which is presently experiencing a lull, would gradually recover.

Kuwayama, however, lamented the discouraging effect of the recent 2020 Finance Act introduced by the Nigerian government, which slashed duties and levy on fully built imported vehicles to the detriment of the local auto industry.

He listed a country’s automotive policy, government’s support for industries and the ability of its partners to take initiatives, as some of the key factors Nissan looks at in taking decisions on where to locate its assembly plants.

The virtual press conference organised by Nissan to give updates on the implementation of the Nissan Next Plan, especially the impending arrival of the new Navara and the programme for the gradually phasing out of the NP 300, provided a veritable platform for the sub-Saharan Africa Director to give insight into recent organisational enhancements.

“In December, 2020, Nissan announced in line with the global Nissan Next Strategy that we have created a new business unit which comprises the former Nissan South Africa which covers the sub-Saharan Africa and Egypt. The restructure follows the announcement that Nissan reduces the segmentation of the global market from seven regions to four. Nissan Africa forms part of what we call the AMEO region, African, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania.

“This announcement came as a natural progression in line with the Nissan Next principles and will enable the business to drive forward in strategy in Africa. This includes the enhancing of our focus on the customer with increased authority, continuing the development of manufacturing capabilities across Africa, streamlining our shared services for operational excellence, and giving our employees more room for growth.”

“Beyond internal operational enhancements, this also positions Nissan to focus on the massive opportunity that Africa presents to the organisation globally. With accelerating demand for vehicle and technology, combined with AfCFTA {African Continental Free Trade Area} which is under development, this new structure will help Nissan capitalise and deliver on it Nissan Next ambition.

“We are grateful that you have joined us today to provide an important update to the announcement under our Nissan Next transformation plan, marking a key milestone when we unveiled the Nissan Navara last year in November.”

Kuwayama, who has spent about 17 years with Nissan, 10 of which saw him in parts of Africa, said the Navara’s arrival was being eagerly anticipated because of its importance to Nissan’s business in Africa. The brand, he pointed out, has a long standing heritage in sub-Saharan Africa region, selling in more than 40 countries.

He also dwelt on the strategic partnership with the National Sales Companies in these countries over the decades. The partnership, according to him, was underpinned by a common vision, commitment to contributing to the economic growth of the African continent, laying the foundation for a sustainable automotive manufacturing industry.

“But, as we welcome the Navara, we sadly must give mention to the end of the production of the NP 300 Hardbody, which will happen towards the end of this year. The NP 300 has been a great model for us, but we must continue honouring our commitment to offer our customers the best in our continuously organised line-up.

“So, we wish to assure you that we will continue with the production {of the NP 300} in the coming months, but it will be replaced by the Nissan Navara as a replacement model. Building a whole new Navara has been a focal point for the brand, especially in the Sub-Sahara Africa market.

“We are determined to continue to promote infrastructure development across our assembly lines, job creation, and skills development throughout the replacement model days towards exporting the new Navara.”

In his remarks, the General Manager Marketing, Sub-Sahara Africa at Nissan South Africa , Graeme Birch, explained that Nissan Next is a multi-faceted strategy. He disclosed that the exciting thing about the plan is that it is not just a corporate strategy, but also an opportunity to design the brand’s business in a way that it excites the customer .

“Our customers are very demanding of the right product, at the right time and at the right price,” Birch remarked, disclosing that the Navara would be available in both single, double cabin variants, even as he assured that more vehicle models would be provided according to the needs of the marks.

He dropped a veiled hint about “our capabilities in the SUVs and crossover segment,” which may be an indication of the direction fresh products might be coming from.

Also with Kuwayama during the press briefing were the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Nissan South Africa, Wonga Mesatywa, who made the closing remarks, and Nthabiseng Motsepe, in charge of Corporate Communications at Nisan Group of Africa.