The new Director-General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr. John Ohireime Asein, has pledged to reposition the agency for effective regulation and development of the creative industry.

Asein made this declaration upon his assumption of office at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday January 17, following his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata, who conveyed the President’s approval in a letter dated January 15, 2019, stated that the appointment of the new DG for an initial four-year tenure, took effect from January 8, 2019.

The Director-General, having taken over from the Acting DG, indicated that the Commission under his watch would develop a comprehensive intervention strategy that would impact positively on every sector of the creative industry.

He assured that the Commission would be proactive in the execution of its mandate under the Nigerian Copyright Act CAP C24 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, adding that areas of its mandate like the visual arts and others, which have not received sufficient attention, would be covered.

“We must change the copyright narrative in Nigeria positively to impact the copyright-based industries, to the benefit of all copyright stakeholders,” he stated.