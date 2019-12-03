Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major-General Jamil Sarham, has vowed to wipe out examination malpractices, indiscipline, sexual misconduct, Absence Without Official Leave(AWOL), among other anti-social vices from the academy.

Sarham has also warned that he would not tolerate the unnecessary interference from parents in disciplinary and academic issues, as such actions he said was constituting a nuisance to the nation’s foremost military training institutions.

He promised to rid the academy of bad eggs and restore its lost glory.

The commandant gave the warning when he met with heads of faculties, instructors and cadets of the academy, shortly after assuming office.

He said under his leadership the academy would conduct random drug testing amongst cadets to deal with issues of substance abuses.

He specifically warned the cadets to concentrate on their studies and military training which is the main reason why they are there.

He said he anyone who violates the set standards would have himself to blame as he would be unforgiven.

Sarham, the immediate past General Commanding Officer(GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, known for his firmness against indiscipline, said “Let me tell you my stand on discipline: I hate indiscipline. He said “As a product of this same illustrious Academy, I would be claiming to be deaf if I say I am not aware of some of the unsavoury things currently going on in NDA today.

“Things like cadets going on AWOL and re-jabbed, cadets engaging in examination malpractices, sexual misconduct, substance abuse, cadets fighting and disrespecting officers and parents interfering in disciplinary or academic issues.

“Such happenings, hitherto unheard of in the Academy, simply show that we must take a step back and ask ourselves, if really, we are developing the next crop of Nigeria’s military leaders in a manner that drives the importance of good character and discipline.

“We will be unforgiving for any dangerous and destructive behaviour from any cadet.

“A cadet who is not disciplined presents a serious danger to himself and the nation at large. Also those who are in the habit of disrupting the learning environment, will be withdrawn.

“We may also engage in random drug testing to deal with issue of substance abuse.

Continuing, he said “My red line as Commandant, will be cadets who exhibit indiscipline and who do not treat my military and academic staff with respect and dignity. Such cadets will have a very short stay in NDA. We have rules, and I will demand that each and every cadet abides by those rules.

“My staff and I, will accept nothing less than a wholehearted devotion to turning out officers who are worthy of being called NDA graduates as well as officers and gentlemen. The privilege to call yourself NDA officer-cadets and later NDA graduates must be earned –because it is not a title simply given.”