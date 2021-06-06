From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The newly-appointed Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mustapha Habib Ahmed has assumed duties at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja with a plan to invigorate the operational capability of NEMA to be more proactive and efficient in response.

In his inaugural speech, Ahmed appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for considering him for the position and promised to “vigorously pursue the mission of the agency in line with Mr. President’s vision on national emergency management.”

In a statement issued yesterday, by the Head of Media, Manzo Ezekiel, he said: “The world keeps evolving and daily emergencies caused by disasters, though unwanted, have become part of our development globally that nations must contend with.

“Our ability to swiftly respond and address these emergencies, as well as other threats gives credibility to the government as a working institution.”

While also noting the imperative of collaboration in disaster management, he promised to strive towards strengthening the bond of partnership with the critical stakeholders including the military and all relevant agencies for efficient disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response.

He also requested the cooperation of staff to brace up for the task ahead with assurance to complement their commitment by creating a good working environment, providing necessary equipment, addressing welfare matters that include proper training and insurance cover.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the immediate past Director General AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), appreciated the President for giving him the opportunity to serve in the agency.

He urged the staff to extend the cooperation and support he enjoyed during his tenure to the new Director General.