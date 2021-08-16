Daniel Kanu

The New Nigeria Group, said on Monday that unless the daunting issues of poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity are tackled head-on, the present lamentable situation in the country will not abate.

Also the group affirms that the country is at war with itself due to bad governance heightning diivisism and hatred.

NNG is a coalition of concerned citizens and professionals from different political persuasions but with common interest to salvage the country from further drift.

The group said that the four key issues would be given priority attention if the platform which will soon assume the status of a political party is voted into power in the 2023 election.

Leader of the group, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa made the disclosure in Lagos at the Grand launch of it’s Lagos chapter and the inaugural national stakeholders meeting.

Ohuabunwa who was also the convener of the meeting where all the 36 State chapters including FCT, Abuja were given flags, said that repositioning Nigeria to become a first world nation where the citizens live in harmony to achieve peace and prosperity for all is possible with good leadership he has prepared himself to provide if elected the president of Nigeria.

He said he would operate on the core values of knowledge, industry, integrity, patriotism, Justice, freedom/liberty and Godliness.

Different groups and personalities were on ground to show solidarity for his Presidential ambition in 2023.