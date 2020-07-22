The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), comprising the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced the naming of the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) House on Victoria Island, Lagos after Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died on Monday.

According to a statement by Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, NPO President, the naming of the new building as ISMAILA ISA HOUSE is in honour of Mallam Funtua’s “dedicated service to Nigeria that spanned politics, business and media.”

He said Funtua’s untiring contributions to the development of journalism and freedom of the press in Nigeria and around the world were outstanding.

“His contributions to the development of journalism is innumerable, including, but not limited to his co-founding of Democrat Newspapers; presidency of the NPAN at a time of national crises, and later a life patron; services to the international Press Institute where he served on the global board; contributions to journalism education as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, etc,” the statement said.