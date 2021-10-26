A new dawn beckons at the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, Lagos with newly appointed Director General, Professor Olawale, A. Moronkola promising fundamental changes at the foremost sports institute. On the recommendation of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed the University of Ibadan Scholar on May 5,2021 but the academician cum administrator resumed duty on 20September,2021.

According to the DG “My appointment is an opportunity to serve our fatherland and to upscale the activities of the tertiary institution of learning in line with the clear mandate of Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the Minister, Mr Sunday Dare that I need to turn around the fortune of the institution and make it compete with the very best. It is a tall order, but with the right attitude, team work, forthrightness, support of the relevant stakeholders, the task will be accomplished”.

