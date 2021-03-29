By Moses Akaigwe

Guillaume Cartier, the new Chairperson Nissan Motor Co. Ltd announced for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, recently, is expected to assume duties on Thursday this week.

Effective April 1, Cartier will lead all Nissan operations in the region, which covers more than 140 markets across four continents with a population of around 3.8 billion people, representing more than 30% of global vehicle sales.

With over 25 years’ experience at Nissan and in the Alliance in global and regional leadership positions, Cartier will lead the new region as the Nissan NEXT transformation plan continues to gather pace.

Cartier is coming in at a time key models in Europe including Qashqai and Ariya are getting set to hit the market, and as the brand continues to grow in the AMIEO markets, thanks to a powerful vehicle line-up ranging from the iconic Patrol to the recently launched Magnite in India.

Cartier said: “I am thrilled to be leading this culturally rich and diverse region into a period of unprecedented change for the automotive industry, and with a refreshed range of Nissan models and technologies coming to the market.

“A new period of sustainable growth is beginning for Nissan, as we continue to progress the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, accelerating our journey towards a fully electrified line-up in Europe by 2023, and bringing our enhanced product line-up to our growing loyal customer base in Africa, the Middle East, India and Oceania.”

Currently Vice-Chairperson of the AMIEO region and AMI President, Cartier first joined Nissan in 1995 as after-sales manager and went on to hold a number of senior management positions in the Alliance, including AMI Chairperson, and head of the Global Datsun Business Unit.

He has also held other positions, such as Executive Officer and Senior Vice President for Mitsubishi Motors, and Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing in Europe. Cartier will report to vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer, Christian Vandenhende.

Cartier will replace Gianluca De Ficchy, who served for three years as Chairperson of Nissan Europe and latterly of the expanded AMIEO region. De Ficchy takes on a new senior role within the Alliance which is a subject of a separate release.

De Ficchy said: “I have been proud to lead the region through a challenging period, and I am confident that the company is now in a stronger position and with a solid base for future growth. I would like to thank the full team in AMIEO and wish them every success for the future.”