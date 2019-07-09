Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the new and immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari and Maikanti Baru, respectively, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started around 11:30 a.m at the President’s office.

Kyari formally took over from Maikanti Baru on Monday as the 19th GMD of NNPC.

Both Kyari and Baru arrived at the Presidential Villa around 11:05 a.m.

Baru had retired from the service of the Corporation on July 7 after reaching the statutory 60 years retirement age.

Before his appointment, Kyari was Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC.

He was also the Nigerian National Representative at the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since 2018.

He is said to be committed to the emergence of an open, transparent and accountable oil and gas industry based on international best practice, principles and standards.