From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A new Commandant has taken over the mantle of leadership of Ebonyi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Commandant Terrumun Tihi Gbue, who hails from Vandiekya Local Government Area of Benue State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos.

A release signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Paul Obinna, described Commandant Gbue as a seasoned security expert with vast experience.

‘Before his deployment to Ebonyi state, Terrumun Tihi Gbue has served the Corps in Benue, Bauchi, FCT and Jigawa Commands holding various positions.

‘He is a team player who has come to rejig, revamp, reposition and reinvigorate the Corps in the state in line with the vision of the Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar.

‘He assured the goverment and good people of Ebonyi state of his maximum co-operation in the provision of effective and efficient security service delivery to the state,’ he said.