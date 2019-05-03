Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Newly-appointed Director General of the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, will, tomorrow, assume office at the the national directorate headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement signed the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi,Brig-Gen Ibrahim will take over from Major General Suleiman Kazaure, in a ceremony scheduled to hold at the headquarters.

“Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim is the 18th director general of the 45-year old service Corps.

“He is from Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State and obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in History from the University of Jos in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

“He equally bagged a PhD in History, in 2007, from University of Abuja.

“The new NYSC boss has held several positions in the course of his meritorious career that has spanned over two decades.

“He was the pioneer registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu; Head Department of History and War Studies, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; Research Officer Institute of Army Education.

“He also worked as Military Assistant to the DG NYSC, 1996-1999; Staff Officer I Military History, National Defence College (NDC), 2004-2009 and Senior Military Instructor Nigerian Army School of Education 2009-2011, among others.

“He is a seasoned administrator and accomplished scholar.”