Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) newly appointed Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim will on Friday, May 3, assume office at the Service’s National Directorate headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement signed the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, noted that he will take over from Major General Suleiman Kazaure in a ceremony scheduled to hold at the NYSC Headquarters.

“Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim is the 18th Director General of the 45-year old service Corps. He hails from Nasarawa Local Government of Nasarawa State and obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in History from the University of Jos in 1989 and 1992 respectively. He equally bagged a Ph.D. in History in 2007 from the University of Abuja.

“The new NYSC boss has held several positions in the course of his meritorious career that has spanned over two decades. He was the pioneer Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu; Head Department of History and War Studies, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; Research Officer Institute of Army Education.

“He also worked as Military Assistant to the DG NYSC, 1996-1999; Staff Officer I Military History, National Defence College (NDC), 2004-2009 and Senior Military Instructor Nigerian Army School of Education 2009-2011, amongst others.

“He is a seasoned administrator and accomplished Scholar, Ibrahim has equally authored and edited many books and publications in reputable academic journals. He is, therefore, bringing to the job a vast experience in administration and in the academia needed to invigorate and reposition the Scheme for greater performance,” the statement read.