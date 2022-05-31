From Romanus Ugwu and Esther Akwete, Abuja

The new Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fada, has promised to consolidate on the welfare and training of staff if the scheme.

He made the promise in his address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Planning, Research, and Statistics (PRS) Schedule Officers workshop held on Monday in Abuja.

Represented by a Director CDS, Salawu Abdulrazak, the Scheme’s 19th DG, said: “the PRS department is saddled with the responsibility of planning, coordination, research, data collation and analysis as well as monitoring and evaluation of the NYSC programmes and activities.

“This workshop will therefore acquaint officers with the requisite knowledge and skills to enhance their job performance as well as improve productivity. The workshop will equally provide officers with necessary skills for critical evaluation and feedback mechanism with a view to improving service delivery.

“In the course of this programme, lectures that have been carefully selected will be presented by experienced resource persons in order to develop the capacities of the officers for a smooth execution of their duties.

“All workshop participants are therefore enjoined to be active as the training is going to be interactive. The knowledge and the skills acquired here will surely enhance performance of your duties on the field.

“At the end of the workshop which management has expended a lot of resources on, PRS officers are expected to perform optimally. Lack of capacity or dereliction of duty shall not be entertained. Officers must also be proficient in the application of ICT tools for improved performance.

“At this juncture, I wish to sincerely appreciate the Director General for not only approving this workshop but also providing the necessary support for it’s success. I am grateful to our Directors here for their solidarity at all times. A big thank you to our resource persons for your commitment to the good of the scheme,” he said.

In his address, the Director in charge of the department explained that; “the workshop is a platform for capacity building and refining the skills of officers to live up to their responsibilities and to meet the realities and expectations in the ever changing, knowledge and technologically driven world.

“It is in line with management’s resolve to ensure that officers saddled with any responsibility in the Scheme are equipped with the required knowledge and skills for optimal performance. We will consolidate on the existing welfare packages established by my predecessor, especially in the area of training and re-training of officers.

“In addition to repositioning the operations of the Scheme in line with best practices, this workshop will avail the PRS officers the opportunity to review and evaluate their performances with a view to improving on the existing modalities.

“It will also serve as an avenue for the officers to share experiences and exchange ideas in order to adopt best practices. This will therefore bring about innovation, regular updates and improved quality of reports from Schedule Officers.

“This workshop will equally enhance the capacity of officers with skills for effective planning, research, data collation and analysis of the Scheme’s activities and programmes. Hence, the choice of the theme for this year’s workshop “Remodeling of the Schedule of Duties of PRS Officers for Effective Programme Planning, Execution and Evaluation,” he said.

