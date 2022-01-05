From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has insisted it followed due process and the rule of law in the selection of a new paramount ruler for the Idoma kingdom even as it called on leadership, at all levels, to be sincere and fair at all times.

This followed allegation an Idoma socio-cultural organisation known as Ochetoha K’Idoma, that the state government influenced the emergence of the Och’Idoma.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and Supervising Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ekpe Ogbu, stated this, yesterday, during a press conference.

“As far as the recent selection of a new paramount ruler for the Idoma kingdom is concerned, the Benue State government, led by Governor Samuel Ortom, showed quality leadership.

“It enforced compliance with due process and the rule of law. It ensured transparency, fairness, equity and justice. Calling it names will not change these facts,” he said.

Ogbu, who wondered what is the intention of Ochetoha K’Idoma in the matter, asked why the group is throwing up these baseless allegations capable of generating bad blood and enmity among the same people they claimed to be representing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Whose interest is the organisation actually out to protect and project? Is Ochetoha K’Idoma actually acting as an umbrella for every Idoma person? They should be impartial and protective of all the candidates in the race.

“We encourage the leadership of Ochetoha K’Idoma to equally show that it is truly committed to the stated objectives of the association and stand for all Idoma children irrespective of their place of birth or status in society,” Ogbu said.

He urged Ochetoha K’Idoma to rather support the Benue State government in promoting peace, brotherliness, fairness, equity and justice and desist from hiding under the umbrella of the socio-cultural group to fight for personal interests at the expense of the larger population they are claiming to represent.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo, said it was not the first time the state Chieftaincy Law 2016 had been used in the selection of traditional rulers and wondered why that of the Och’Idoma is generating heat.

“This same law has produced 10 first class chiefs and 46 third class chiefs. No traditional ruler from the acting Och’Idoma to the least traditional ruler in Idoma land has complained or raised a divergent view about the selection process. So, I wonder why this is coming from Ochetoha K’Idoma. We urge all men of good character to support the Och’Idoma elect,” Achabo said.