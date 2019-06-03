Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Strong indications have emerged that a new Olowo of Owo in Owo Local Gvernment Area of Ondo State may emerge this month.

Daily Sun gathered that the kingmakers and senior Omo Olowos who are also saddled with the responsibility of selecting and appointing traditional ruler for the town have met on several occasions with a view to commencing the process of selecting a new monarch.

Also, the kingmakers, it was learnt, had met with relevant stakeholders, especially religious leaders as it is the tradition of the town for selecting new traditional ruler.

Already, the kingmakers had announced the sale of nomination form for the vacant stool of Olowo of Owo and the form costs N25,000.

It was learnt that about five persons have signified intention to contest the Olowo’s stool from both Olateru-Olagbegi and Ogunoye ruling houses.

The kingmakers at one of their recent meetings presided over by the Ojomo Oluda of Ijebu Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, were said to have disclosed that the Elewuokun was the next family eligible to present candidate(s) for the vacant stool.

Oladoyinbo had warned against political interference in the process of selecting a new traditional ruler for the town.

Confirming the development, one of the senior Omo Olowos, Jamiu Ekungba, said the kingmakers would be fair and thorough in the selection process.

He said the kingmakers placed a cost on the nomination form for contestants to have value for it and also give room for every interested prince to contest.

Ekungba said the kingmakers will consult Ifa oracle through Ifa priests, imams and pastors in the town, saying the tradition of the town demands proper consultations before selecting a new monarch.

He assured the best person that can lead the town and ensure its progress and development like the previous monarch, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, will emerge at the end of the selection exercise.