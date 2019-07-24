Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Arrangement has been concluded for the coronation of Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye as the 15th Olowo of Owo.

Secretary, Council of Senior Omolowo, Usikaiye Akinmade, disclosed that the coronation of Ogunoye would hold on August 23.

Akinmade informed that prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu are expected to grace the occasion.

Others expected at the coronation ceremony, are governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), among other prominent Nigerians.

Ogunoye was elected by the senior Omolowo as the Olowo of Owo designate following the demise of Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi.

The senior Omolowo said Ogunoye scored 14 out of 15 votes.

Akinmade said the coronation ceremony will hold at the palace square, Owo.