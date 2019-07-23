Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Arrangements have been concluded for the coronation of Prince Ajibade

Gbadegesin Ogunoye as the 15th Olowo of Owo.

The secretary, Council of Senior Omolowo, Chief Usikaiye Akinmade

has disclosed that the coronation of Ogunoye will hold on August 23, this

year.

Akinmade informed that prominent Nigerians including President

Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Rotimi

Akeredolu will grace the occasion.

Others expected at the coronation ceremony according to Akinmade are

governors of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and his Oyo State

counterpart, Mr Seyi Makinde among other prominent Nigerians.

Ogunoye was elected by the senior Omolowo as the Olowo of Owo

designate following the demise of Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi.

The senior Omolowo who are the kingmakers of Owo kingdom saddled with the responsibility of appointing an Olowo of Owo said Ogunoye scored

14 out of 15 votes.

Akinmade said the coronation ceremony would hold at the palace square, Owo, with all indigenes of the town in attendance.