Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Arrangements have been concluded for the coronation of Prince Ajibade
Gbadegesin Ogunoye as the 15th Olowo of Owo.
The secretary, Council of Senior Omolowo, Chief Usikaiye Akinmade
has disclosed that the coronation of Ogunoye will hold on August 23, this
year.
Akinmade informed that prominent Nigerians including President
Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Rotimi
Akeredolu will grace the occasion.
Others expected at the coronation ceremony according to Akinmade are
governors of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and his Oyo State
counterpart, Mr Seyi Makinde among other prominent Nigerians.
Ogunoye was elected by the senior Omolowo as the Olowo of Owo
designate following the demise of Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi.
The senior Omolowo who are the kingmakers of Owo kingdom saddled with the responsibility of appointing an Olowo of Owo said Ogunoye scored
14 out of 15 votes.
Akinmade said the coronation ceremony would hold at the palace square, Owo, with all indigenes of the town in attendance.
