Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

New Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, will today be formally be presented with staff of office by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ogunoye, who is the 13th Olowo of Owo, succeeds Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, who joined his ancestors in April.

The new traditional ruler, who was until his appointment, a permanent secretary in the Ondo State civil service, is a lawyer with over 20 years post-bar experience.

He had served in various capacities in the state civil service, including permanent secretary, before his appointment as a traditional ruler.

Ogunoye, who hails from the Ogunoye ruling house, contested the stool of the Olowo of Owo alongside other contestants from the Ajike and Olagbegi ruling houses.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has concluded all necessary arrangements for the successful installation ceremony of the new Olowo of Owo.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donal Ojogo, said the state government has perfected all security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free ceremony.

Ojogo said the government and stakeholders in Owo had met and fashioned out strategies to ensure a successful and crisis-free installation ceremony.

Expected at the ceremony are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun and his counterparts from other states of the South West region.