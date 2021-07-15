From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the coronation of 36-year-old Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri, the atmosphere in Warri and all Itsekiri communities in Delta State has been charged with excitement. Everyone is eager to witness the event on August 21 at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) in Delta State.

The coronation, which is expected to attract first-class traditional rulers and dignitaries from across the country, enjoys the blessings and support of the majority of Itsekiri worldwide and has become the talking point in Warri and the entire South-South region.

Since the designation of Emiko as the Olu of Warri, an air of excitement has enveloped the oil-rich Warri Kingdom and its people, who are joyous as they prepare for the ceremony.

The incoming king had in the last few weeks been undergoing traditional rites ahead of his coronation. He is required to fulfil these rites before taking the stool of his forefathers.

Eugene Tuoyo, an Itsekiri, said the excitement in Warri and its environs ahead of the Olu’s coronation was noticeable. He said the Itsekiri were happy that their new king would soon be crowned.

Similarly, another Itsekiri, Fred Misan, said he was looking forward to the ceremony because it was usually a rare event that entailed joy for the people.

He said the joyous mood in Warri metropolis and other Itsekiri communities was one that would herald a peaceful reign for the new monarch.

Shortly after his selection as the Olu of Warri-designate, top personalities sent congratulatory messages to Emko on his emergence.

Mrs. Bola Elohor, special adviser to the chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, said: “First and foremost, I want to felicitate with the new king on his enthronement. I must say our expectations are very high, as he ascends the throne of his forefathers. We want peace and unity to continue among the Itsekiri people. We don’t want any division. He should try and make sure that there is peace in our land, and that peace should be sustained.”

Tsola Emiko was born on April 2, 1984, to Ogiame Atuwatse II, the late Olu of Warri and Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri. He received his early education at the NNPC Primary School, Warri. Thereafter, he proceeded to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State, for his secondary education between 1995 and 2001.

The young prince later proceeded to the Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree, between 2002 and 2006. He majored in International Studies and Political Science, even as History and Economics were his subsidiary areas of specialisation.

In 2007, he returned to Case Western Reserve University, where he obtained a master of science degree in Management.

He returned to Nigeria in 2008 for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and served in the public affairs department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Between 2009 and 2010, he worked as an officer at the Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and Sahara Energy, between 2010 and 2012, as a government relations officer.

As an entrepreneur, Tsola Emiko is the founder of Noble Nigeria Limited and Coral Curator Limited. He is a director at Ocean Marine Security Limited as well as at the Gulf of Guinea Limited and Vessellink Nigeria Limited.

A loving and caring husband, he is married to Ivie Uhunoma, and the relationship is blessed with children.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.