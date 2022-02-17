From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The newly appointed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and Olubadan-in-Council on Thursday paid a thank-you visit to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for the speedy approval of new monarch for the city, after the demise of the former Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The new monarch and the council members were received on behalf of the governor by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

The council had earlier paid traditional homage to the new monarch at his residence in Alarere, Community, Off Ibadan Ife Road, and the decision to pay the thank-you visit to the governor was taking during the meeting.

But an inside source at the meeting revealed that the official coronation of the new king may be carried out before middle of March, subject to the approval of the state government, that will determine the suitable date.

The council members wanted Balogun to be officially installed before the commencement of Ibadan Cultural Festival that will hold from March 3 to 12, this year, as they planned that the new paramount ruler of Ibadanland must make a significant appearance during the cultural festival. In choosing the date, they also both Ibadan Cultural Festival and Ramadan Fast holding very soon would be given serious consideration in choosing the date for the inauguration.

Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, said the Olubadan-in-Council paid the homage and held the maiden meeting of the Council with the new king as a tradition. He said the meeting, had all members of the council in attendance, except the former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja (Osi Olubadan) and Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oyekanmi. The courtesy call on Oba Balogun, he explained, was to formally congratulate him on his elevation from the position of Otun Olubadan to that of Olubadan.

Ajibola stated further that possible date of the inauguration was discussed with heavy consideration for Ibadan Week Festival holding mid-March and the Ramadan Fast that will commence early April.

His words: “Olubadan has to make a very significant presence at the annual Ibadan Week Festival and having perfected everything necessary for Dr. Balogun’s emergence, we are working to ensure that he features at the programme as the substantive Olubadan.

“Again, we are conscious of Ramadan Fast and would not want to put our guests under unnecessary pressure by holding the inauguration during the period. All these we considered at the meeting but could not make anything categorical, until we meet with the governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.”

It was at the meeting, according to Ajibola, that it was resolved that a courtesy and thank you visit be made to Governor Seyi Makinde for his interest and the speedy time allowed in inauguration of a new Oba for Ibadanland.

“We all visited the governor and despite the fact that we didn’t meet him, we were well received by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who promised to convey our message to him,” he said.

On the absence of two of the Council members, the Otun Balogun explained that Iyalode was known by all of them to be outside Ibadan while Ladoja sought the council’s permission to honour a medical appointment that had been fixed previously, adding, “he was happy to join our crusade to the new Olubadan and the state governor.”

Ahead of the inauguration of Dr. Balogun as the new Olubadan, Ajibola said the Council took note of the necessary promotion and reconstitution of the Olubadan-in-Council occasioned by the elevation of Otun to the position of Olubadan.

According to Ajibola, there will be upward movement in the Otun Line that has produced the new Olubadan, saying Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan will be elevated to Otun Olubadan; Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubada will become the Osi Olubadan; Abiodun Kola-Daisi will move from the title of Ekerin Olubadan to Ashipa Olubadan; while Hamidu Ajibade will also move up from Ekarun to Ekerin Olubadan. The new member that will join the Council is Senior Chief Adebayo Akande, the current Maye, who will be promoted to Ekarun Olubadan.

The Olubadan designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun presided over the meeting with High Chiefs Owolabi Olakulehin, Tajudeen Ajibola, Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Kola Adegbola, Olubunmi Isioye and Dauda Agagagugu ( Balogun, Otun Balogun, Osi-Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, Ekerin and Ekarun Balogun respectively in attendance.

Others were High Chiefs Eddy Oyewole (Ashipa Olubadan) Abiodun Kola-Daisi (Ekerin Olubadan) and Hamidu Ajibade (Ekarun).