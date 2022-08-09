The new Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) , Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi, on Tuesday called for more collective synergy between the army and other security agencies to overcome banditry in the country.

From left, Maj.-Gen. Ibikunle handing-over the Corps formation flag to Maj.-Gen. Alabi.

Alabi said this during while taking over as the new Commander, NAOC, which held at NAOC Headquarters, Ojuelegba, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi took over the mantle of leadership from the outgone Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ayobami Ibikunle.

Alabi said that Nigeria was currently facing a security challenge whereby the Nigerian Army and other security agencies were committed to various operations to ensure that these challenges were surmounted.

“So, it is time to redouble our efforts so that we will work together and collectively with other security agencies to overcome the menace of banditry, terrorism and other criminalities.

“It is necessary to restore peace and stability to our nation for socioeconomic activities to thrive,” he said.

The Commander urged the Corps personnel to be professional in whatever they did by being ready to offer the best practices in the discharge of their duties in order to achieve the mandate of the Corps.

“We must also emphasise on training and innovation so that we and our subordinates will know what to do per time.

“In order to up our game, we need to think out of the box and bring out useful ideas that will enable us to be ahead of criminals.

“In doing all this, we must also enforce discipline because discipline is critical for the success of any organisation,” he said.

Alabi said that when all these attributes were combined, the NAOC would be able to have a focus and direction to surpass the standard that had been laid out for it.

“We must work together to continue to deliver a sustainable-material-management support to the Nigerian Army to be able to accomplish all assigned missions in the defence of our nation.

“I seek your maximum support to ensure that we as a corps will discharge our responsibilities without any challenge devoid of anything that will put a stain on the corps,” he said.

The Commander added that as Nigeria was preparing for the 2023 general elections, there would be a lot of demands on the army both professionally; as ordnance logisticians and in the area of combat activities.

“So, your training in your various units and depots should include combat-training activities,” Alabi said.

Also speaking, the outgone Commander, Maj.-Gen.Ayobami Ibikunle, said that he was confident that Alabi would take the corps to greater heights because of his competence in other areas of responsibilities.

“I am happy to be handing-over to a friend and a course mate. We have known each other for the past 36 years as we were in the same training institution and same battalion at the Nigetuan Defence Academy (NDA).

“I want you to extend to him the same cooperation that you extended to me while I was the Commander,” he said.

Ibikunle said that he had been transferred to the Nigerian Army Defence Headquarters as Director, Standard and Evaluation. (NAN)