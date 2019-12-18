Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association (PAPDA), Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, has inaugurated new executive council, with the president, Mr. Ifeanyi Akubue, promising qualitative leadership to his members.

Akubue, who pledged to ride on the achievement of the past president, said his administration would not be business as usual as long as he gets the support of the members.

The president, in his acceptance speech, thanked PAPDA members for trusting him to be their leader said he would do everything possible to take the association to a next level while leveraging on existing foundation laid by the past leaders of the group.

He promised to strengthen the relationship between the association and government agencies like the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) by ensuring the group keeps to the MOU signed with the agencies.

Akubue said his administration would continue to work towards ensuring that substandard products are not sold in the market, adding that he would ensure that the members take over the market from ‘Chinese invaders’ that have flooded the market.

He said, “We we work in collaboration with government and its agencies to take back our market. We are not against foreign investors but if they must operate in our market, they must follow due process.”

The PAPDA president tasked government on provision of some basic infrastructure needed in the market since it generates revenue from it.

“We need fire service here. As big as this market is, we don’t have any fire service station in this market. In terms of security, the government is trying but we still need it to be strengthen,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the national chairman, Association of Mobile Phones and Allied Products Traders of Nigeria (AMPAT), Musa Mmza, congratulated the new president and charged him to lead by example while urging the members to be supportive of the new executive in order for them to succeed.

Mmza urged the agencies of government present at the event to always come to the leaders of the market first to resolve any issue before invading the market.