The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN), has pleaded with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige to order the conclusion of its registration as a pension centre.

This followed the dismissal of the case filed by the Nigerian Union of Pensioners ( NUP) before the National Industrial Court (NIC) to stop its registration.

FEPPAN, led by Chief Temple Ubani and Franklin Erinle, had accused NUP of neglect and unfair hostile treatment on various issues affecting federal pensioners from public and private sectors.

The group, therefore, applied to the registrar of trade unions through Ngige for registration as a centre which NUP opposed.

NIC in its ruling scolded NUP for attempting to obstruct the minister and the registrar of trade union from performing their statutory functions before dismissing the suit as lacking merit.

“Consequently, we most respectively urge the minister of labour and employment to please grant the registration of FEPPAN by the registrar of trade union without further delay,” Ubani said

He noted that the emergence of the new pension centre was to have an association that will squarely cater for the welfare and interest of all Federal parastatals pensioners, considering the fact that the existing NUP had failed to take the welfare and peculiarities of the members seriously.