The new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Nebeolisa Anako has pledged to continue with reforms to reposition the ministry.

Anako made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja at the formal take over from his predecessor, Mr Gabriel Aduda and meeting with Directors in the ministry.

He stressed on the need to build on the innovations and foundation laid by his predecessor as government is a continuum.

He called on management and staff of the ministry to embrace change and innovations in order to take the ministry to the next level.

“The only thing permanent in life is change, if you don’t change you become a dinosaur and you are forgotten by times.

“Change and innovations are things to be embraced, positive change and innovations are the hallmark of a successful society,” he said.

The permanent secretary described the ministry as very strategic as the youth and sports can be a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said more focus will be placed on youth and sports development in line with international best practice.