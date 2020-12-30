Mr Ernest Umakhihe, the new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has called for team work and cooperation of members of staff to achieve the mandate of the ministry.

The Chief Information Officer of the ministry, Mr Ezeaja Ikemefuna, said in a statement Tuesday in Abuja that the permanent secretary made the call while addressing directors and management staff of the ministry.

Umakhihe, while receiving the handing over notes from the sit-in Permanent Secretary, Hajia Karima Babangida, Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, stressed the need for team work.

He equally called for cooperation of the directors to achieve the diversification policy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Agricultural Sector.

“I am here to operate an open door policy, learn from the directors, add value and coordinate the affairs of the ministry,” he said..

Babangida, while welcoming the permanent secretary, said that the ministry had the mandate to ensure food security and create employment opportunities for teaming youths of the nation.

She pledged the loyalty and commitment of the directors and the entire staff of the ministry.

Umakhihe who was born on April 5, 1964, is a Professional Accountant of high repute, a core Technocrat and an Astute Administrator.

He has served in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.(NAN)