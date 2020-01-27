At an awards ceremony held recently in Paris, the new Peugeot 208 was awarded the ‘Argus 2020 Car’ prize, the most prestigious of the Argus Trophies. It was also crowned ‘City Car of the Year’.

The new Peugeot 208 received the ‘Argus 2020 Car’ trophy in all categories, including the top spot in the standings ahead of the Tesla Model 3 and Kia XCeed, which completed the podium.

After the victory of the SUV Peugeot 3008 in 2018 and the Peugeot 508 in 2019, this is the third time that a Peugeot has received this trophy in four years.

Laurent Blanchet, Peugeot Product Director, received the award, accompanied by Gilles Vidal, Peugeot Design Director, and Eric Dejou, Designer of the new Peugeot 208.

This is the most important title of the Argus Trophies. For this special prize, the Argus brought together a jury of 11 journalists from the biggest French newspapers.

The seven contenders for the title of ‘Argus 2020 Car’ were awarded points, with each juror being able to give a mark ranging from 1 to 7 for each model. The PEUGEOT 208 won with 56 points ahead of the Tesla Model 3 and Kia XCeed.

“The awarding of this trophy proves that the new Peugeot 208 has a strong power of seduction. Three months after its launch, it has been remarkably received. Thanks to its multi-energy platform, it allows the customer to choose the type of propulsion and this is what contributes to its success. It is perfectly in line with the PEUGEOT brand’s move upmarket. We are particularly proud to be receiving this award.” – Laurent Blanchet.

Thierry Lonziano, Peugeot Marketing and Communications Director, received the ‘City Car of the Year’ award for the new Peugeot 208 as well.

This prize is awarded by the 18 jurors of the Argus Trophies, i.e. journalists, rating experts and technical referencing specialists from the Argus Group. They were won over by the design of the new PEUGEOT 208, its meticulous interior, and its multi-energy platform allowing it to be converted into a 100% electric version.

It comes top of the category ahead of the Renault Clio and the Opel Corsa.