Tony Osauzo, Benin

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Johnson Oghuma, has said that the new Pharmacy bill to repeal the Pharmacy Decree 1992, would change the practice of the profession and create employment opportunities when signed into law.

Oghuma, who represents Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State, stated this in Benin while fielding questions from reporters.

He said the bill that has been passed by the lower chamber is meant to eliminate inconsistencies and proliferation of controls in the industry.

The lawmaker further explained that the bill seeks to change the name ‘Pharmacists Council of Nigeria’ to ‘Pharmacy Council of Nigeria’ to accommodate and widen the scope of interests, such as Pharmacy Technologists and Patent Medicine dealers, amongst others.

Oghuma said the overall objective of the bill is to conform to modern practices and standards.

“I am happy to inform you that the bill which received a lot of applause from my colleagues, presently awaits the concurrence of the senate and subsequent transmission to the president for assent.

“When assented to by the President, the new Act will create an avenue for employment opportunities and reduce the number of board members.

“It is for this reason that I am urging other parliamentarians to join hands with me to see that the bill is accorded speedy consideration and subsequently passed into law.

“Better put, I will say that this is my own selfless agenda towards delivering handsomely to the long-suffering Nigeria masses most especially in the area of pharmaceutical act”, Oghuma said, adding that he is poised to delivering qualitative laws that will change the fortunes of the people in general and that of his immediate constituents in particular.