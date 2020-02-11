Tony Osauzo, Benin

A member of House of Representatives, Johnson Oghuma, has said the new Pharmacy Bill to repeal the Pharmacy Decree 1992, would change the practice of the profession and create employment opportunities when signed into law.

Oghuma, representing Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State, stated this in Benin, yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen.

He said the bill that has been passed by the lower chamber will eliminate inconsistencies and proliferation in the industry.

Besides, he explained that the bill seeks to change the name ‘Pharmacists’ to ‘Pharmacy Council of Nigeria’ to accommodate and widen the scope of interests, such as Pharmacy Technologists and Patent Medicine dealers.

Oghuma said the overall objective of the bill is to bring the Act to present day realities in conformity with modern times and standard.