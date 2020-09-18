Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi has said that the new Nigerian Police Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday will help to improve security across the country.

Gagdi, who represents Kanam/Pankshin/ Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State, in a statement, on Friday, lauded President Buhari for assenting to the bill, noting that it is a step in the right direction.

According to him, the Act will engendwr cooperation and partnership between the Police and communities in maintaining peace and combating insecurity in across the country.

The lawmaker, who is also the sponsor of the bill, explained that the new legislation was necessitated by the alarming spate of insecurity and criminality in the country, with the attendant negative effects on the economy and socio-political development.

” I want to commend Mr president for this giant stride as this is coming at a time when the country is facing serious security challenges. This for me, is a step in the right direction that will address the challenges of structuring, appointments, promotions, discipline, postings, living conditions, pension and retirement benefits of the Nigeria Police Force as identified in the Principal Act.

“The Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.

“The Act also establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates an enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide,” Gadgi stated.