From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone XI, comprising Oyo and Osun States, Mukan Joseph Gobum, has assumed office at the zonal command’s headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Ayeni Benjamin, in a statement made available to Daily Sun on Monday, said the new AIG has promised an open door policy, saying community policing is the ultimate guide for the next policing strategy.

Gobum, who hails from Amper, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, was born on June 21, 1962, and graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with Bachelor of Arts honours History. He was enlisted into The Nigeria Police Force on March 15, 1988.

The statement stated further that Gobum attended several professional courses, including Strategic Command Course at Police Staff College in Jos, Train the Trainers Course at Police Staff College in Jos, Diplomatic Protection Course at the American International Law Enforcement Academy in the United States of America, and Peace Keeping Misson in Sudan, between 2007 and 2008.

The new AIG for Zone XI, according to him, has served in several police strategic commands and formations, such as Divisional Crime Officer, Officer-in-Charge of Patrol and Guard, Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Administration.

He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police in 2017 and served at the Border Patrol, Special Fraud Unit, Airport Police Command, Bayelsa State Command and River State. He was promoted to the rank of AIG and was posted to Zone 8, Lokoja, Kogi State, before he was posted to take charge of Zone XI.