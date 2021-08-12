From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A new Commissioner of Police on Wednesday, assumed office at the Benue State Police Command.

CP Akingbola Olatunji took over from CP Audu Madaki who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police and posted to Zone 12 Bauchi.

Until his posting to Benue State Police command, Olatunji was the Quarter Master General of the Force.

He was appointed a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of police on 15th March, 1988 and has held several strategic positions that cut across all the departments in the Force.

Some of the position he held included Divisional Police Officer in many Divisions within Lagos Command, as well as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Field studies, Staff College, Jos.

Others are ACP. FederalSars Force CIID, Abuja, ACP. FederalSars Force CIID Annex, Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP ), Administration, Force CIID, Abuja, DCP Administration, Ogun State Police Command

He was also DCP Operations, Benue State Command, DCP International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Force CIID Annex, Lagos and Commandant Detective College, Enugu.

According to the Police image maker in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, CP Olatunji is a Fellow, Institute of Security Studies, Member Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Practitioners.

“He holds a Bachelor degree in Political Science, Masters degree in Political science and another Masters degree in Peace and Security Studies.

“The CP holds in high esteem professional global standards of policing in accordance with the laws. He is diligent in carrying out his duties,” Anene stated.

